Study focuses on Youngstown Air Reserve to secure military missions

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Youngstown Air Reserve Station is the focus of a study that could help secure military missions for the area.

Organizers met with community stakeholders in a meeting on Thursday evening.

They explained that often times elected officials approve developments that aren't compatible with a nearby military installation.

Organizers say this joint land use study will help better guide those decisions. 

"So, you're not going to approve developments that are going to have heights that are going to obstruct into navigable air spaces, that you're not going to put schools, or churches or other types of uses that gather a lot of people together in areas that are unsafe and or too noisy," said Celeste Boccieri-Werner, Matrix Design Group.

The study is expected to take more than a year. Organizers say the results could help secure more missions for Youngstown, and save them from government cuts.

