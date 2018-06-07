Ohio House OKs payday lending limits after long delay - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio House OKs payday lending limits after long delay

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A bipartisan proposal capping interest rates on short-term loans has cleared the Ohio House after languishing for more than a year.

The measure cleared the House 71-16 Thursday, a day after a weeks-long impasse ended in election of a new speaker.

Republican former Speaker Cliff Rosenberger resigned in April amid an FBI probe into his lavish lifestyle and international travel that included trips involving payday lending lobbyists.

The bill prohibits charging more than 28 percent interests plus monthly fees of 5 percent on the first $400 loaned, or a maximum of $20. Monthly charges can't exceed 5 percent of a borrower's gross monthly income.

An earlier Ohio law imposed the same interest-rate cap, but lenders found ways around it.

Payday reform proponents called the bill significant and long overdue.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Sunday, June 10 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-06-10 16:35:56 GMT
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>

  • Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-06-10 01:44:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>

  • Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:45:27 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms