Youngstown funeral home records reported stolen

The owner of a Youngstown funeral home tells police that a laptop containing all of the businesses records was missing following a break-in.

The operator of the Conley and Vanden Berg Funeral Home on East Midlothian Boulevard called police after an upstairs tenant of the building told him she found a man in the hallway.

She said the man asked for the owner by his first name and then walked downstairs. The owner says he found a handful of peanuts on the floor of the hallway that were not there earlier in the day.

The only item missing from the office was the laptop, which the owner said contained all of the funeral home's records.

The police report does not say how much information is included in those records.

Police have a description of the suspect.