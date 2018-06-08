YPD officers pepper sprayed outside downtown bar

A couple of Youngstown Police officers say they were pepper sprayed as they were removing two women from a downtown bar early Friday.

According to a police report, officer Ryan Curry had just escorted 25-year-old Ontaria Dawkins of Warren and another woman out of the Hookah Lounge on Federal Street when Dawkins pulled out a can of pepper spray and tried to spray the other woman.

An officer says as he grabbed Dawkins and tried to pull her away from the other woman, police officers Curry and Mathew Hassey were exposed to the spray.

Police say they forced Dawkins to the ground and placed her under arrest.

Dawkins, who claims that the other woman had assaulted her in the bar, was booked into the county jail on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The report describes injuries to the two officers from the pepper spray as minor.