Bond set at $210,000 for woman charged in Youngstown triple fatal

The woman charged with causing the crash that left two young children and another person dead is being held on $210,000 bond.

Ka'Nosha Bason, 25, appeared before a judge in Youngstown Friday afternoon after she turned herself in to face charges filed in connection with an accident the claimed the lives of three people, including two children.

Bason was with her attorney on Thursday when she surrendered at the Mahoning County Jail.

Authorities had been looking for Bason for a week since issuing seven warrants for her arrest on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving without a license.

Police say Bason was driving the GMC Envoy the wrong way on the 7-11 connector on February 23rd when it collided with a semi-tractor trailer, shutting down a highway ramp for more than 12 hours.

Three passengers riding in the Envoy, 32-year-old Cedrick Lyons and two children, Noreyion Bason, age seven, and Nialaisha Bason, age five all died in the crash.

According to a police report, Youngstown Police and the Marshal's Task Force began looking for Bason on June 1 when the arrest warrants were issued.

Bason wasn't at her last known address on Parkman Road in Warren. A property manager told police she had been evicted in February.

Police went to the Dunstan Drive house of Bason's mother in Warren but found no one home. Neighbors said they believed that Bason had been staying there, but they hadn't seen her in several days.

Officers contacted a grandmother in Warren who said Bason had been staying with an Aunt in Akron but did not have an address.

On Wednesday of this week, Attorney Lynn Mauro contacted the Task Force and said that Bason had been out of town but would turn herself in the following day.

Bason was booked into the county jail on Thursday.

Prosecutors say Bason had amounts of marijuana, cocaine, and alcohol in her system, however, charges of operating a vehicle while impaired have not yet been filed.

She is scheduled for video arraignment Friday afternoon.