Warren shooting victim calls girlfriend for help

Detectives are investigating a report from a man who says he was shot by a man who followed him from a Warren restaurant early Friday.

Police first got wind of the shooting at around 3:30 a.m. when a woman called 911 saying she got a call from her boyfriend saying he had been shot. The woman said her boyfriend's phone disconnected before she could learn more.

Officers say they heard between five to seven shots being fired in the area of Second Street, but couldn't find the victim until the woman was able to reach her boyfriend's phone again.

The 26-year-old wounded man was found on High Street and taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Police say the shooting actually took place at Second Street and Highland Avenue.

The victim talked to officers at the hospital, telling them that when he drove away from the McDonald's restaurant on South Street he was followed by a bald man driving a silver Mercury.

According to the police report, the victim says the man in Mercury began firing shots at him in the area of Highland Avenue and First Street.

The victim told police he couldn't identify the shooting suspect.

The report did not detail the extent of injuries to the victim.