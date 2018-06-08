'Rough N Rowdy Brawl' coming to Covelli

Promoters are looking for men and women to take part in an upcoming event at the Covelli Centre that will be covered live on pay-per-view.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 15th for the "Rough N Rowdy Brawl", which will be held Sunday, August 15th.

People signing up for the street' boxing contest will fight 3 one-minute rounds wearing 16-ounce gloves and headgear.

In addition, the winner of the Ring Girl Bikini Contest will take home $2,000. Four finalists win

$500 each. The crowd applause winner at the event takes home an additional $1,000.

Those interested can sign up now at www.boxingcontest.com.

Barstool Sports will cover the pay-per-view event live.

Date & Time: Sunday August 5th 2018 @ 7:30pm Doors Open: 6:30 pm On-Sale: Friday June 15th 2018 @ 10am

Purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com and at the box office. Tickets starting at $22 plus applicable fees.

Price $103.00 $73.00 $58.00 $38.00 $25.00

Ticket link: http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/050054C78D5929E8