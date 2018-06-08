'Rough N Rowdy Brawl' coming to Covelli - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

'Rough N Rowdy Brawl' coming to Covelli

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Promoters are looking for men and women to take part in an upcoming event at the Covelli Centre that will be covered live on pay-per-view.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 15th for the "Rough N Rowdy Brawl", which will be held Sunday, August 15th.

People signing up for the street' boxing contest will fight 3 one-minute rounds wearing 16-ounce gloves and headgear.

In addition, the winner of the Ring Girl Bikini Contest will take home $2,000. Four finalists win

$500 each. The crowd applause winner at the event takes home an additional $1,000.

Those interested can sign up now at www.boxingcontest.com.

Barstool Sports will cover the pay-per-view event live.

Date & Time: Sunday August 5th 2018 @ 7:30pm

Doors Open: 6:30 pm

On-Sale: Friday June 15th 2018 @ 10am

Purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com and at the box office. Tickets starting at $22 plus applicable fees.

Price $103.00  $73.00   $58.00  $38.00  $25.00

Ticket link: http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/050054C78D5929E8

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Sunday, June 10 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-06-10 16:35:56 GMT
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>

  • Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-06-10 01:44:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>

  • Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:45:27 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms