Mill Creek MetroParks Police chase stalking suspect

Mill Creek MetroParks Police believe a man who ran from officers on Tuesday was the same man who allegedly followed and exposed himself to a woman at the park.

Thirty-seven-year-old Allison Jeric told police she was jogging on Monday when she realized that she was being followed by a man who was making lewd comments and masturbating.

The victim described the suspect as a light-skinned African American male. She says he looked anywhere from 18 to 22-years-old. The suspect was wearing red shorts, no shirt, and had short dark hair.

According to a police report, officers spotted a man fitting the description of the suspect near a park dam on Thursday.

But as officers approached him to try to talk to him, police say he ran away toward a bridge where they lost sight of him.

A further search of the area for the suspect wasn't successful, but police say they are still on the lookout for him.

Police say the man also fits the description of a suspect in other similar cases.

Two months ago a 51-year-old woman was attacked by a man and dragged into the woods while walking.