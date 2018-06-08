Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley announces outdoor gaming patio expansion

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course has announced that it will officially be increasing the size of its outdoor gaming patio.

Officials said this will allow for the addition of 74 new video lottery terminals and bring the total number of games on the outdoor gaming patio to 144.

According to reports, construction is now underway and is expected to be complete by August 31, 2018. Guests should not expect any interruptions on the gaming floor during the construction timeframe.

Tony Frabbiele, general manager of Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, said in a press release, "We're very excited to expand our outdoor gaming patio and offer a wide array of product to our customers that enjoy playing in that area. This expansion t the outdoor gaming patio will not only add to the excitement of our property but will also provide a more comfortable area for our players that smoke."

Representatives report that some of the new video lottery terminal themes that will be added to the outdoor patio, include; Lock it Link, Quick Hit, and Crazy Money. Additional $1.00 machines will be added as well.

Officials said that since opening with 850 video lottery terminal machines, the company has added over 250 additional gaming devices through a floor expansion that took place in 2015, a smoking patio expansion in 2016, and another floor expansion in 2017.