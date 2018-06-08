Girard man charged with felonious assault after alleged domestic dispute

A Girard man has been charged with felonious assault after an alleged domestic dispute which took place Friday morning around 1:30 a.m.

Officers stated that 28-year-old Amber Alexander went to the Girard Fire Department early Friday morning, to report that she was the victim of an alleged domestic violence dispute, with her estranged husband, 30-year-old Justin Alexander.

Ms. Alexander told the police that she and Mr. Alexander starting arguing over cigarettes when the argument escalated. Justin allegedly pointed a rifle at her face and then choked her with both of his hands.

Girard Police reported that they were sent to the Girard Fire Department around 1:30 a.m., to talk to Ms. Alexander.

According to police, Ms. Alexander recounted the alleged incident with her husband to them, and also mentioned that her two children, ages five and two, were still in the house with Mr. Alexander.

Police reported that Ms. Alexander said that her husband had many guns in the house.

Officers stated that they then left Ms. Alexander at the Girard Fire Station and went to the residence at which the alleged dispute occurred.

At the residence, police said they found Mr. Alexander and arrested him. They reported that he was cooperative with the arrest. An officer then went to get Ms. Alexander from the fire station and took her back to her home.

According to police, when they arrived back at the house with Ms. Alexander, she took them to the basement, where they found two rifles, a Mossberg .22 caliber, and a Beeman Sportsman RS2 pellet gun.

Police said they then went to the upstairs bedroom where they found a shotgun, a Mossberg 12 gauge, an additional rifle, and a BPI Connecticut Valley Arms.

Justin Alexander has been charged with felonious assault and was set to appear in Girard Municipal Court.