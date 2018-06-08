Unsettled Weekend; Warm Next Week

A front will stall across northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania over the weekend, resulting in several chances for some wet weather. We do not expect a washout Saturday but there can be a shower around at times. The forecast also includes a small chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Sunday may end up being a similar day; a few showers but some dry intervals as well.

After a somewhat muggy weekend, a more comfortable day is in store for Monday. The rest of next week will feature a few minor weather disturbances that can provide the chance for spotty showers and storms. It will be warm but not hot.