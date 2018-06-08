Rollover on South Avenue in Youngstown

A car rolled over on South Avenue in Youngstown after hitting two other vehicles and a utility pole.

The section from Philadelphia to E. Boston Avenue on South Avenue was blocked.

21 News was at the scene and discovered that while it is not clear what caused the crash, at this point, police do not believe alcohol was a factor.

There were three vehicles involved, and the vehicle that rolled over was from out-of-state in Mississippi.

Police told 21 News that one woman involved in the incident was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital, but she is expected to be okay.

The accident took place right in from of Teenie's Tavern in Youngstown.