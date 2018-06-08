Boardman woman shows true strength after stabbing - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boardman woman shows true strength after stabbing

Posted: Updated:
By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
Connect
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

The Boardman mother of two who was brutally attacked in her home on Tuesday, spoke with 21 News Friday about her road to recovery and how her spirit is not broken. 

Thirty-five-year-old Kristen Burton has close to 20 lacerations, too many stitches to count, and has been through two surgeries since the stabbing. 

But she said she is staying positive and is thankful to be alive after being attacked by a complete stranger.

Burton said that the support from her friends, family, and community, has been vital in keeping her strong. "It's overwhelming, so overwhelming, in such a great way," she told 21 News.

She was stabbed and in her home on Meadowbrook Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday after hearing a knock at the door.

Burton told 21 News that she thought the knock may be from the parents of a friend that her son had over.

"I moved closer to the door to see who it was, and realized it was a stranger and as I was realizing that, he just came in and starting stabbing me and hitting me," said Burton.

"You could see anger, but anger towards a stranger that you've never met  is incomprehensible to me during that situation so it was questionable but (he was) quiet, no words, never said a single word to me."

She defended herself with her arms and pulled herself close to the floor and started kicking. 

According to Burton, the attacker left, but came back and continued to stab her, when he saw that she was still conscious and moving.

She said that about the same time her attacker was leaving, her 15-year-old son came downstairs and found her. She directed him to lock the doors and call 911.

Burton told 21 News, "I'm so proud of my son, because every direction I gave him, and every single moment, he did and was very calm. I couldn't be more proud."

Burton has close to 20 stab wounds all over - on her face, head, neck, arms, left hand and the inside of one knee. 

The knife went through her hand and she had damage to nerves and tendons. It is a concern because she is a hair dresser but the wounds are not hampering her spirit.

She said, "It will heal, I'll be fine, and I'll be back to doing what I love."

With true strength, Burton told 21 News, "Any wrong move could have been it. I'm just thankful it wasn't it, and that I'm here and I get to spend a long life with my boys, and my family and experience this beautiful day."

"Everything was so close, I'm just so thankful that I can hear and I can see and I have my ears and I have my eyes and nothing real important was hit it's the craziest thing but like I said I had guardian angels there that they weren't going to let anything happen to me anyway."

Meanwhile the suspect, Devin Nash, 24, is being held in jail without bond on charges of aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

Burton said Nash lives across the street but she had never met him before or seen him before in the neighborhood.

A close friend of Burton has set up a GoFundMe page to help her through this difficult time.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-06-09 17:54:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>

  • Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-06-09 16:44:38 GMT
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>

  • Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-06-09 13:36:25 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE

    Non-emergency phone service restored in Mahoning County townships

    Non-emergency phone service restored in Mahoning County townships

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 13:59:17 GMT

    Non-emergency phone service has been restored to agencies in several townships in Mahoning County according to Austintown dispatch. 

    More >>

    Non-emergency phone service has been restored to agencies in several townships in Mahoning County according to Austintown dispatch. 

    More >>

  • Dying Breed Diesels to show rare truck at Salem Super Cruise Sunday

    Dying Breed Diesels to show rare truck at Salem Super Cruise Sunday

    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-06-09 17:57:51 GMT
    You'll see a lot of rare cars at the Salem Super Cruise tomorrow, but probably not many like the 1984 GMC Astro. Local company Dying Breed Diesels fixes up and restores old trucks from across the country and said they found the Astro completely by accident.  The company said that the truck needed some improvements but they now have it restored to a point where it can be shown off to the public.  Brayden Tucker, the owner of Dying Breed Diesels, told 21 News, "It's a ...More >>
    You'll see a lot of rare cars at the Salem Super Cruise tomorrow, but probably not many like the 1984 GMC Astro. Local company Dying Breed Diesels fixes up and restores old trucks from across the country and said they found the Astro completely by accident.  The company said that the truck needed some improvements but they now have it restored to a point where it can be shown off to the public.  Brayden Tucker, the owner of Dying Breed Diesels, told 21 News, "It's a ...More >>

  • YWCA Mahoning Valley gets blast from the past with time capsule opening

    YWCA Mahoning Valley gets blast from the past with time capsule opening

    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-09 16:30:43 GMT

    The women of the YWCA Mahoning Valley got a blast from the past Saturday Morning.  A time capsule placed in the ground in 1928 was removed to celebrate the building's 90th anniversary. Members then turned around and placed items from 2018 into the time capsule, hoping to give those 100 years from now an idea of the progress that the YWCA has made.  "We also have newspapers from today, the Vindicator and the Warren Tribune, we also have annual reports from the YWCA, j...

    More >>

    The women of the YWCA Mahoning Valley got a blast from the past Saturday Morning.  A time capsule placed in the ground in 1928 was removed to celebrate the building's 90th anniversary. Members then turned around and placed items from 2018 into the time capsule, hoping to give those 100 years from now an idea of the progress that the YWCA has made.  "We also have newspapers from today, the Vindicator and the Warren Tribune, we also have annual reports from the YWCA, j...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms