Boardman woman shows true strength after stabbing

The Boardman mother of two who was brutally attacked in her home on Tuesday, spoke with 21 News Friday about her road to recovery and how her spirit is not broken.

Thirty-five-year-old Kristen Burton has close to 20 lacerations, too many stitches to count, and has been through two surgeries since the stabbing.

But she said she is staying positive and is thankful to be alive after being attacked by a complete stranger.

Burton said that the support from her friends, family, and community, has been vital in keeping her strong. "It's overwhelming, so overwhelming, in such a great way," she told 21 News.

She was stabbed and in her home on Meadowbrook Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday after hearing a knock at the door.

Burton told 21 News that she thought the knock may be from the parents of a friend that her son had over.

"I moved closer to the door to see who it was, and realized it was a stranger and as I was realizing that, he just came in and starting stabbing me and hitting me," said Burton.

"You could see anger, but anger towards a stranger that you've never met is incomprehensible to me during that situation so it was questionable but (he was) quiet, no words, never said a single word to me."

She defended herself with her arms and pulled herself close to the floor and started kicking.

According to Burton, the attacker left, but came back and continued to stab her, when he saw that she was still conscious and moving.

She said that about the same time her attacker was leaving, her 15-year-old son came downstairs and found her. She directed him to lock the doors and call 911.

Burton told 21 News, "I'm so proud of my son, because every direction I gave him, and every single moment, he did and was very calm. I couldn't be more proud."

Burton has close to 20 stab wounds all over - on her face, head, neck, arms, left hand and the inside of one knee.

The knife went through her hand and she had damage to nerves and tendons. It is a concern because she is a hair dresser but the wounds are not hampering her spirit.

She said, "It will heal, I'll be fine, and I'll be back to doing what I love."

With true strength, Burton told 21 News, "Any wrong move could have been it. I'm just thankful it wasn't it, and that I'm here and I get to spend a long life with my boys, and my family and experience this beautiful day."

"Everything was so close, I'm just so thankful that I can hear and I can see and I have my ears and I have my eyes and nothing real important was hit it's the craziest thing but like I said I had guardian angels there that they weren't going to let anything happen to me anyway."

Meanwhile the suspect, Devin Nash, 24, is being held in jail without bond on charges of aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

Burton said Nash lives across the street but she had never met him before or seen him before in the neighborhood.

A close friend of Burton has set up a GoFundMe page to help her through this difficult time.