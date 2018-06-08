Salem Super Cruise revs up for the weekend

The Salem Super Cruise is underway this weekend and it's bigger than ever, with more than 50,000 people expected to attend.

On Friday, hundreds of cars lined up in two parking lots while others cruised around the Downtown area for the second day of the four-day event.

The action is filled with classic cars, hot rods and more.

It's a tradition for many passing down the love of cars.

Tom Baker has a 1950 Pontiac Chieftain his grandchildren enjoy.

"Yeah, I am hoping they will fall right into it and pick up where I leave off," said Baker. "There are not seat belts in it, that's what I think about it is cool, and I like the color."

"You know it's a good time and a lot of nice people and cars that you don't see all the time," said Daryl Fink of Salem.

Along with the cars and cruising, there's vendors and entertainment for all ages to enjoy, including one of the biggest attractions this year, Daddy's Nightmare Monster Truck.

"It's a common thing that they want to come up to it and stand by it, sit on the tires and get their picture with it," said Bob Grill, owner of Daddy's Nightmare.

The Salem Super Cruise also benefits the Second Harvest Food Bank and donations are being taken.

The weekend-long event is all made possible by Mahoning Valley Corvette Club and the City of Salem.

If you haven't hit up the event just yet, don't worry, there's still two days left to check out the Super Cruise.

FOR A FULL LIST OF THE EVENTS THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND, CLICK HERE.