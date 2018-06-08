Smart phone apps provide security and peace of mind - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Smart phone apps provide security and peace of mind

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
A quick search through the app store on a smartphone will turn up dozens of results for personal safety. 

There are apps that allow users to set up a "circle" of friends or loved ones, that can be contacted with just a few clicks. There are also options to track GPS locations and contact law enforcement agencies if a security code isn't entered after a set amount of time. 

With so many apps to consider, the National Network to End Domestic Violence has created a list of things to consider and compiled it into a user's guide in their App Safety Center. 

Erica Olsen, the Safety Net Director of the National Network to End Domestic Violence, says their group designed the center to give people options and information. 

"We don't think any of them can 100 percent prevent anything or provide safety," says Olsen. "But we think that survivors can pick and choose what they can use based on what their individual concerns are, their geographic location, who they want to communicate with, all sorts of factors because the apps that are out there vary widely."

One of the apps that the NNEDV has reviewed is known as bSafe. 

bSafe is a personal security app that offers a variety of features. The app allows you to upload contacts to your social circle and alert them that you are in danger with just one click. 

Users can also turn on GPS notification systems to let loved ones know where they are. A timer can be set for a specific amount of time, and if the user does not check in by the end of that time, an alert can be sent to friends or even law enforcement. 

bSafe also offers features that can send a fake call to get users out of an unwanted social situation.

In the case of bSafe, the decisions are in the hands of the app users, who can decide whether to turn them on or not. That individualization is why Olsen says certain apps are more viable than others. 

She says that in certain situations an audible alarm could heighten the danger to a survivor. However, if the app was used with an alarm in a public place where help could hear the sound, it could be very useful. 

One thing that Olsen says should give users pause is to always consider an app's privacy policy. 

In the case of bSafe, and several other personal security apps, there are features that allow the app to record audio and video in the event of an attack to use as evidence. 

However, different developers have different policies on where those videos and audio recordings can be stored.

Olsen said that in some case when a survivor of an attack decides not to go forth with the video it becomes out of their hands because the app has stored video evidence, or in some cases forwarded it on to others. 

bSafe is only one example of personal security apps, with dozens of other options available for free. 

One such other app allows users to turn an old smartphone into a home security device. 

Manything- the free home security app- requires two smartphone devices, both hooked up to WiFI. From there, once the app is downloaded on both devices the user can set the obsolete phone wherever they wish to monitor (over a door, on an entranceway table, etc) and walk away. 

Manything can then send alerts to the other mobile device with video of an intruder, motion detector alerts, and more. 

"It's important to think, what are you fearful of," said Olsen. 

Relying on an app on a smartphone can have it's drawbacks though. 

Olsen explained, "You are going to have to have your app, you're going to have to have your phone available, you're going to have to have it ready, and you're going to have to know how to trigger the alarm."

Which is why whether users choose to rely on smartphone apps, safety-alarm jewelry devices, self-defense, or something else, Olsen says the most important thing to staying safe is having a plan and being prepared. 

"I'm a big fan of people always being prepared," said Olsen. 

Having a safety plan for incidents like a home intruder, an attack, or more can be vital in the moment. 

"Think like what's the layout of the house, where would I run, what would I do, am I running out by myself? What would I do in the case of an emergency, and think through that process as much as possible so you can have as many options as possible."

For more information on the App Safety Center and the things to consider before downloading a personal safety app, visit the NNEDV's website.  

