Endangered missing adult alert issued for Lorain County man

An endangered missing adult alert has been issued statewide for a Lorain County, Ohio man.

Authorities from the Sheffield Police Department said 82-year-old James Woods was last seen at 5:15 p.m. Friday in the city of Avon and has not returned home.

Woods is described as being 225 lbs, 5'07" and was last seen wearing a navy shirt and navy pants.

Woods suffers from dementia and diabetes and is not believed to have his medication with him.

The vehicle involved is a 2008 Chevy Equinox with OH plate number FDG5470.

The vehicle shown is not the actual vehicle.

If you know about Woods' whereabouts or have any information, call or dial 911.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.