This weekend's forecast: warm, muggy with rain around.

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Saturday won't feature showers or storms until the second half of the day. Highs Saturday will reach the upper 70s. 

Sunday, shower and storm activity will be a bit more widespread throughout much of the day. Highs again will be in the upper 70s but expect it to continue to be muggy. 

A passing shower is possible early Monday but otherwise, expect partial sunshine. Tuesday will feature much of the same, a passing shower possible the second half of the day. 

We dry out by Thursday and highs will continue to be in the upper 70s and low 80s through next weekend. 

