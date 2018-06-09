This weekend's forecast: warm, muggy with rain around.

Saturday won't feature showers or storms until the second half of the day. Highs Saturday will reach the upper 70s.

Sunday, shower and storm activity will be a bit more widespread throughout much of the day. Highs again will be in the upper 70s but expect it to continue to be muggy.

A passing shower is possible early Monday but otherwise, expect partial sunshine. Tuesday will feature much of the same, a passing shower possible the second half of the day.

We dry out by Thursday and highs will continue to be in the upper 70s and low 80s through next weekend.