'66 Corvette restored with a twist

When you go to the Salem Super Cruise this weekend you'll see all kinds of cars restored to their former glory. You'll also see one car that's a little different from the rest: a '66 Corvette that's a true survivor.

On display, it looks as pretty as the day it was found - under a pine tree.

"It sat outside in Michigan from '71 to '83, then he moved to his sister's house in Conneaut, Ohio and it sat outside there until 2011," said Brian Bair, who owns the car.

As hard as it might be to believe, the original owner bought it brand new in 1966 then just parked it five years later.

Brian Bair got his hands on it six years ago. He owns Bair's Corvettes in Linesville, Pennsylvania, so he's seen plenty of restorations over the years. This one was going to be a little different.

"We restored the whole underneath of the car, but we left all the old patina alone," said Bair. "From bumper to bumper it has all brand new bearings, bushing... seals, gasket. But we left old rusty alone."

Which means there is still tree sap on the paint-job, pine needles in the vents, and the original seat belt latches rusted in place. It actually took three times longer to restore because of that, but for Brian it was worth the effort.

"Them show cars, they own me. They tell me what I can and can't do. This car here, I can drive it, enjoy it. Don't have to wash it. Don't have to clean it," said Bair. "These guys are worried about spit shine and everything. I don't have to worry about nothing. The only thing I have to worry about it getting wet. I will not take it out in the rain. The top is totally gone."

He enjoys taking it to car shows like the Salem Super Cruise in part because, despite its looks on the outside, it appeals to true car guys more than many of the shiny new models.

"They say 'How'd you get it here, trailer?' I say 'No I drive it in.' It just floors them the way we kept it preserved," said Bair. "When I'm driving it around town, I get thumbs up. Everybody just stops and stares. Usually if I go to a car show and park it by the nicest car there, they don't even look at that car. They come look at this thing here."

It's hard not to look; a 427 big block Corvette from 1966, maybe a little worn down on the outside, but from the driver's seat it is a dream come true.