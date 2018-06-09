'66 Corvette restored with a twist - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

'66 Corvette restored with a twist

Posted: Updated:
By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
LINESVILLE, Pa. -

When you go to the Salem Super Cruise this weekend you'll see all kinds of cars restored to their former glory. You'll also see one car that's a little different from the rest: a '66 Corvette that's a true survivor.

On display, it looks as pretty as the day it was found - under a pine tree.

"It sat outside in Michigan from '71 to '83, then he moved to his sister's house in Conneaut, Ohio and it sat outside there until 2011," said Brian Bair, who owns the car.

As hard as it might be to believe, the original owner bought it brand new in 1966 then just parked it five years later.

Brian Bair got his hands on it six years ago. He owns Bair's Corvettes in Linesville, Pennsylvania, so he's seen plenty of restorations over the years. This one was going to be a little different.

"We restored the whole underneath of the car, but we left all the old patina alone," said Bair. "From bumper to bumper it has all brand new bearings, bushing... seals, gasket. But we left old rusty alone."

Which means there is still tree sap on the paint-job, pine needles in the vents, and the original seat belt latches rusted in place. It actually took three times longer to restore because of that, but for Brian it was worth the effort.

"Them show cars, they own me. They tell me what I can and can't do. This car here, I can drive it, enjoy it. Don't have to wash it. Don't have to clean it," said Bair. "These guys are worried about spit shine and everything. I don't have to worry about nothing. The only thing I have to worry about it getting wet. I will not take it out in the rain. The top is totally gone."

He enjoys taking it to car shows like the Salem Super Cruise in part because, despite its looks on the outside, it appeals to true car guys more than many of the shiny new models.

"They say 'How'd you get it here, trailer?' I say 'No I drive it in.' It just floors them the way we kept it preserved," said Bair. "When I'm driving it around town, I get thumbs up. Everybody just stops and stares. Usually if I go to a car show and park it by the nicest car there, they don't even look at that car. They come look at this thing here."

It's hard not to look; a 427 big block Corvette from 1966, maybe a little worn down on the outside, but from the driver's seat it is a dream come true.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-06-09 17:54:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>

  • Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-06-09 16:44:38 GMT
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>

  • Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-06-09 13:36:25 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE

    Non-emergency phone service restored in Mahoning County townships

    Non-emergency phone service restored in Mahoning County townships

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 13:59:17 GMT

    Non-emergency phone service has been restored to agencies in several townships in Mahoning County according to Austintown dispatch. 

    More >>

    Non-emergency phone service has been restored to agencies in several townships in Mahoning County according to Austintown dispatch. 

    More >>

  • Dying Breed Diesels to show rare truck at Salem Super Cruise Sunday

    Dying Breed Diesels to show rare truck at Salem Super Cruise Sunday

    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-06-09 17:57:51 GMT
    You'll see a lot of rare cars at the Salem Super Cruise tomorrow, but probably not many like the 1984 GMC Astro. Local company Dying Breed Diesels fixes up and restores old trucks from across the country and said they found the Astro completely by accident.  The company said that the truck needed some improvements but they now have it restored to a point where it can be shown off to the public.  Brayden Tucker, the owner of Dying Breed Diesels, told 21 News, "It's a ...More >>
    You'll see a lot of rare cars at the Salem Super Cruise tomorrow, but probably not many like the 1984 GMC Astro. Local company Dying Breed Diesels fixes up and restores old trucks from across the country and said they found the Astro completely by accident.  The company said that the truck needed some improvements but they now have it restored to a point where it can be shown off to the public.  Brayden Tucker, the owner of Dying Breed Diesels, told 21 News, "It's a ...More >>

  • YWCA Mahoning Valley gets blast from the past with time capsule opening

    YWCA Mahoning Valley gets blast from the past with time capsule opening

    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-09 16:30:43 GMT

    The women of the YWCA Mahoning Valley got a blast from the past Saturday Morning.  A time capsule placed in the ground in 1928 was removed to celebrate the building's 90th anniversary. Members then turned around and placed items from 2018 into the time capsule, hoping to give those 100 years from now an idea of the progress that the YWCA has made.  "We also have newspapers from today, the Vindicator and the Warren Tribune, we also have annual reports from the YWCA, j...

    More >>

    The women of the YWCA Mahoning Valley got a blast from the past Saturday Morning.  A time capsule placed in the ground in 1928 was removed to celebrate the building's 90th anniversary. Members then turned around and placed items from 2018 into the time capsule, hoping to give those 100 years from now an idea of the progress that the YWCA has made.  "We also have newspapers from today, the Vindicator and the Warren Tribune, we also have annual reports from the YWCA, j...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms