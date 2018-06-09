Truck hits tree on Rt. 82 in Howland

A dump truck went off the road and hit a tree on Route 82 in Howland this morning.

Trumbull 911 tells 21 News that the truck hit the tree around 8:30 a.m.

The accident is on 82 East right before the Howland Wilson intersection.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident, and nothing is blocked at this time.

Police tell 21 News that they do not know the cause of this accident at this time, however, an investigation is taking place.

The truck driver may have some minor injuries but is expected to be fine.

Stay with 21 News for updates on this story.