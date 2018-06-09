Line painting starts Saturday in Allegheny and Lawrence Counties

PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that line painting operations on various roadways in Allegheny and Lawrence counties will occur Saturday through Friday, June 9-15, weather permitting.

The work will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as needed on the following roadways:

Allegheny County Route 2003 (Church Hollow Road) in Forward Township Route 2005 (Raccoon Run Road) in Forward Township Route 2007 (River Hill Road) in Forward Township Route 2008 (Mill Hill Road) in Elizabeth Township Route 2009 (Sunnyside Hollow Road) in Forward Township Route 2010 (Lovedale Road) in Elizabeth Township Route 2013 (Ella Hollow Road) in Forward Township Route 2018 (West Smithfield Street) in Elizabeth Township Route 2021 (Bellbridge Road) from Lincoln Boulevard in Lincoln Borough to Liberty Way in Port Vue Borough Route 2023 (Liberty Way/Harrison Road) in Lincoln Borough Route 2025 (Finney Road) in Elizabeth Borough Route 2027 (River Road) from River Drive in the City of McKeesport to River Ridge Road in Liberty Borough Route 19 in Marshall, Pine, McCandless and Ross Townships Route 4003 (McKnight Road) in McCandless and Ross Townships

Lawrence County Route 224 (West State Street) from the Ohio Line to North Jefferson Street in the City of New Castle Route 108 (North Croton Avenue) from East Washington Street in the City of New Castle to Franklin Road in Scott Township Route 351 (State Street/Main Street) in Little Beaver Township Route 65 from South Croton Avenue in the City of New Castle to Fifth Street in Ellwood City Route 3005 (Cleland Mill Road) in New Beaver Township Route 4004 (Harbor/Edinburg Road) from Skyhill Road in Mahoning Township to Pulaski Road in the City of New Castle Route 4006 (New Castle Road/Struthers Road) in Mahoning Township

PennDOT informed that motorists should allow at least 500 feet behind line painting equipment to avoid damage.

Drivers should also avoid passing the paint vehicles unless directed by a paint crew member or flag person to do so.

Representatives said that passing too quickly can cause damage to fresh paint lines and may result in the paint on the motorist's vehicle. Line painting vehicles normally pull over every two and one-half miles or when safety permits.

Recent technological advancements on the mix of formulas have produced fast dry paints that are dry to the touch within 2 to 3 minutes. It is crucial to stay off these lines during the curing period.

Representatives advised that drivers who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should immediately wash the paint off with a high-pressure water stream and detergent.

Dried paint can be removed with denatured alcohol and a soft cloth. Generally, PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles.



Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through the area.

Visit 511pa.com or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions on major roadways before traveling.