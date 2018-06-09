Lordstown road closings

Salt Springs Rd. is closed at Muth Rd. for railroad crossing repairs and roadway paving through Thursday, June 14.

Until further notice, the detour is Ellsworth Bailey Rd. to Lyntz Townline Rd. to SR 45.

Salt Springs Rd. between Ellsworth Bailey Rd. and SR 45 and S. Leavitt Rd. between Palmyra Rd. and Hewitt Gifford Rd. has various daily lane restrictions for resurfacing.

This work is part of a $600,000 project to resurface Salt Springs Rd. and S. Leavitt Rd.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late June 2018.