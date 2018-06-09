Dying Breed Diesels to show rare truck at Salem Super Cruise Sunday

You'll see a lot of rare cars at the Salem Super Cruise tomorrow, but probably not many like the 1984 GMC Astro.

Local company Dying Breed Diesels fixes up and restores old trucks from across the country and said they found the Astro completely by accident.

The company said that the truck needed some improvements but they now have it restored to a point where it can be shown off to the public.

Brayden Tucker, the owner of Dying Breed Diesels, told 21 News, "It's a GMC 1984 Astro, that was specially built for PPG during the Indy 500 Pace Team of 1984, obviously. I actually found the truck sitting at a crane company in Northeast Ohio, sitting in the weeds left for dead."

Tucker said that the truck is the only one ever built like it and that it will probably take him a couple years to have it completely restored.