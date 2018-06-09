Event helps high school student athletes become leaders - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Event helps high school student athletes become leaders

By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Warren organization continues to lead student-athletes to victory both on and off the field.

Game Changers held its "GC 360" event at Youngstown State University for high school student-athletes.

Their goal was to help these athletes transition from high school to college and to push them to be leaders who strive for more than just the bare minimum. 

"Whenever you go to these colleges and universities, they want to make sure they're going to have someone who's going to be an ambassador in the community and representing them in a good light," said Michael Engram, the executive coach at Game Changers.

Engram says that community service and academics are two of the organization's main pillars.

Engram also includes former and current NFL players in these seminars, saying it gives them a platform to give back.

This time, Cleveland Browns player J'Vonne Parker came to speak to the students.

Parker says he's sharing his story so that these student-athletes don't make the same mistakes he did.

For more information on this organization, you can click here.

