More rain and clouds are on the way...

Headed out early on Sunday? Grab those umbrellas! After some late Saturday evening showers, rain will be likely Sunday morning, becoming scattered toward afternoon.

The chance for rain will decrease during the workweek, though clouds will hang around for Monday and Tuesday. A passing shower can't be ruled out on either of these days, as well.

By the middle of the week, sunshine will finally return and a drier airmass will move over the region bringing a drop in humidity.

This week will bring many opportunities to hit the pool as high temperatures will be in the 70's and low 80's.