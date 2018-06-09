Ohio State to allow some off-duty officers to conceal carry - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio State to allow some off-duty officers to conceal carry

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

Ohio State University trustees have approved a resolution allowing off-duty officers from a select number of law enforcement agencies to carry concealed guns on campus so they can serve as first responders if needed.

WCMH-TV reports the policy approved Friday applies to the university's police force, the Columbus Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the State Highway Patrol.

The university said in a statement that off-duty officers from those agencies can carry concealed weapons into buildings and venues anywhere on campus.

