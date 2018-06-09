Youngstown police find blood on desks after apparent elementary school break-in

Youngstown police are investigating after blood and a bullet hole were found at Taft Elementary School on East Avondale Avenue.

Police said the incident happened between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, about one week after school let out for the summer.

Officers found one window of the school completely smashed out and another to have what appeared to be a bullet hole in it, according to the police report.

Two other windows were damaged as well.

Police said they also found blood smears on two of the desks inside of a classroom, which was in disarray.

The crime lab was called out to the scene and took blood samples for testing.

Once inside this classroom, the culprit would have had access to the entire school, according to the report.

Police said they were unable to look at security footage of the incident because the school does not have cameras in the classrooms, just in the hallways.