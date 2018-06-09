Second escapee from Warren correctional facility arrested - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Second escapee from Warren correctional facility arrested

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Tyler Bianca Tyler Bianca
Joshua Keenan Joshua Keenan
WARREN, Ohio -

The second escapee from a Warren correctional facility was arrested. 

Tyler Bianca, 24, was arrested by Trumbull County Sheriff and was booked in the county jail Thursday on one charge of escape. 

Authorities said 25-year-old Joshua Keenan of Garrettsville and Bianca jumped a fence and took off running from NEOCAP in Warren in April. 

NEOCAP is a 125-bed facility that offers non-violent offenders the option of structured treatment and education rather than prison.

Authorities said both men were sent to the facility from Portage County Court. Both have been in trouble since their early teens with no history of violence.

A search resulted in Keenan's arrest a few days after the escape. 

He was indicted in May and officially charged with burglary, grand theft and having weapons under disability. 

