Rain continues Sunday, another muggy day too

After a soggy start, isolated showers with light to moderate rain can't be ruled out for much of the day.

Highs Sunday will reach the low 70s and dewpoints will stick in the low to mid-60s.

Monday Morning a passing shower can't be ruled out, but generally, Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday is a day we are keeping a close eye on. Heavy rain is possible with totals close to, if not over 2 inches.

We will dry out after Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky and highs returning to the low 80s for the weekend.