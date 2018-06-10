Ohio will offer new driver's license beginning in July - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio will offer new driver's license beginning in July

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.

That's because beginning in October 2020, the current Ohio driver's license won't be enough to go through security on commercial flights in the U.S.

The state's Bureau of Motor Vehicles says Ohio residents should get their new IDs soon so that they can avoid long lines as the deadline approaches.

This is all part of the federal Real ID Act that requires state driver's licenses to meet new standards.

The Columbus Dispatch reports there will be changes on how Ohio residents get the new licenses.

Those who go to the license bureau will have new and renewed licenses and ID cards mailed within 10 days, and they'll receive a temporary identification card.

