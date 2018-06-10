Father's Day spending in the Valley - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Father's Day spending in the Valley

By Sydney Perez, Multi-Media Producer
15.3 Billion dollars is what is predicted to be spent on this year's father's day. That's over $130 per person.

According to a survey from the National Retail Federation survey, the biggest money makers will be clothing, gift cards, and electronics

Personal care items are another popular gift for dads. 

Local retailer BloomBeards said they have spent weeks gearing up for the holiday 

Jon Sliwinski of BloomBeards told 21 News, " There's actually going to be a pre-Father's Day show at the Youngstown Flea next Saturday. It's going to be June 16th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We're going to have a booth set up out there. We're going to have all kinds of different beard oil, beard balms, we're going to have beard brushes, shaving kits...a bunch of new products that are going to be first released  coming up at that show next week."

Whether it's beard oil, tires, or gift card, Eastwood Mall Spokesperson, Joe Bell, told 21 News that many people do their father's day shopping last minute.

For people who fall into the "last minute shopper" category,  the Eastwood Mall in Niles is offering a variety of specials for the holiday.

The Eastwood Mall is also home to Images, Arts, Etc., a store that sells many items for sports fans, and can make custom gifts, which can be picked up the same day as ordered.

Matt Miller, from Images, Arts, Etc, told 21 News, "A lot of people that bring in photos either from their phones, or they found a poster somewhere and they want to put it on an art box or they want to frame it. We do a lot of taking images and creating something for them."

Valley retailers can certainly help with Father's Day spending decisions. 

