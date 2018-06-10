Ohio parents see daughter with cerebral palsy walk for first time at graduation

RAVENNA, OH (WCMH) - An Ohio teenager who doctors believed would only live for a few days when she was born stunned her family at her high school graduation and is inspiring others.

Lexi Wright, 19, was born with cerebral palsy. When she was born, doctors told her family she might only live a few days.

“I think I said at least five prayers a day every day, and the Lord heard us, and here she is 19 years later,” said her mother, Dede Wright.

Dede Wright quit working for four years to take her daughter to all her medical appointments and helps her get ready in the morning every day.

“Physical therapy, occupational therapy, you name it,” Dede Wright told WJW. “I wasn’t going to stop. Never have, never will.”

As a teenager, Lexi Wright navigated the halls of Ravenna high school in a wheelchair. Her parents had never seen her walk on her own.

“Every year, we would have an IEP meeting and they would basically ask me what my goals were for her and I would always tell them, ‘To see her walk across the stage to get her diploma,’” Dede Wright said.

Little did her family know, Lexi Wright had a surprise up her sleeve. On graduation day, in front of her parents, classmates and hundreds of spectators, Lexi Wright got out of her chair and walked across the stage.

“When it got to her name and she got up and she started walking, I just balled,” Dede Wright said.

“As I was walking, I felt amazing. I thought to myself, ‘Wow, I’m really doing this,’” Lexi Wright said. “All the people are so proud of me for what I did and that felt like a miracle.”

Now, her family hopes her story will help others.

“I want the kids out there to know to never give up,” Dede Wright said. “I feel as though she will conquer the world in her own little way.”

