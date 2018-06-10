Ohio parents see daughter with cerebral palsy walk for first tim - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio parents see daughter with cerebral palsy walk for first time at graduation

Posted: Updated:
Photo credited to WCMH. Photo credited to WCMH.

RAVENNA, OH (WCMH) - An Ohio teenager who doctors believed would only live for a few days when she was born stunned her family at her high school graduation and is inspiring others.

Lexi Wright, 19, was born with cerebral palsy. When she was born, doctors told her family she might only live a few days. 

“I think I said at least five prayers a day every day, and the Lord heard us, and here she is 19 years later,” said her mother, Dede Wright.

Dede Wright quit working for four years to take her daughter to all her medical appointments and helps her get ready in the morning every day.

“Physical therapy, occupational therapy, you name it,” Dede Wright told WJW. “I wasn’t going to stop. Never have, never will.”

As a teenager, Lexi Wright navigated the halls of Ravenna high school in a wheelchair. Her parents had never seen her walk on her own.

“Every year, we would have an IEP meeting and they would basically ask me what my goals were for her and I would always tell them, ‘To see her walk across the stage to get her diploma,’” Dede Wright said.

Little did her family know, Lexi Wright had a surprise up her sleeve. On graduation day, in front of her parents, classmates and hundreds of spectators, Lexi Wright got out of her chair and walked across the stage.

“When it got to her name and she got up and she started walking, I just balled,” Dede Wright said.

“As I was walking, I felt amazing. I thought to myself, ‘Wow, I’m really doing this,’” Lexi Wright said. “All the people are so proud of me for what I did and that felt like a miracle.”

Now, her family hopes her story will help others.

“I want the kids out there to know to never give up,” Dede Wright said. “I feel as though she will conquer the world in her own little way.”

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Sunday, June 10 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-06-10 16:35:56 GMT
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>

  • Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-06-10 01:44:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>

  • Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:45:27 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms