Lordstown Council gears up for public hearing on TJX

By Sydney Perez, Multi-Media Producer
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

Lordstown Council will hold the long-awaited public hearing this week on TJX Companies zoning request.

TJX has been looking to rezone 290 acres from residential to industrial land.

This will allow for them to build a 1.2 million square foot Home Goods Distribution Center.

According to Councilwoman, Karen Jones, the hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.

A regular council meeting will then be held on June 18, followed by a final reading and vote on June 21. 

If approved, the ruling will not go into effect for 30 days. 

