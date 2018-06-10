Police: woman shot twice and killed after answering door in Youn - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: woman shot twice and killed after answering door in Youngstown

By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
By Sydney Perez, Multi-Media Producer
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown woman answers a knock at her door only to be shot and killed by a man police are now continuing to search for.

Officers report that 66-year-old Diane Dent was shot twice after answering her door.

The shooting took place on the 2000 block of Goleta Avenue, just off of Gypsy Lane on Youngstown's north side, around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say they found her lying on the front porch after being shot twice.

"If anyone knocks at your door, and you don't know who they are, and you don't feel comfortable opening the door -- don't open the door and call 911," said Lt. Doug Bobovnyik.

Authorities state that the suspect fled the scene before they arrived. 

All this after a similar attack in Boardman last week where a man knocked on the door of a home and brutally stabbed a woman inside.

Just on Tuesday, two reported that they were robbed at gunpoint after answering the door at their house on Clarencedale Avenue in Youngstown.

