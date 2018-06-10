CDC announces cut melon recall sold at Walmart, GFS, Walgreen

A food distributor has recalled fresh cut melon products sold at stores including Walmart, Walgreen, GFS in Ohio and seven other states due to Salmonella concerns.

Caito Foods is recalling fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fresh-cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons, produced at the Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis, because these products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Reports of illnesses linked to the products are under investigation,

The Centers for Disease Control has linked 60 illnesses to the strain of Salmonella under investigation, including one case in Ohio.

The potential that these products are contaminated with Salmonella was discovered through analyzing reports made by state departments of public health.

Caito Foods says it has stopped producing and distributing these products as the company and FDA continue their investigation.

Eating products contaminated with Salmonella may result in serious illness. It can also produce serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In some circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The products were distributed to Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio.

Recalled products were sold in clear, plastic clamshell containers at Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen’s, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, Walmart, and Whole Foods/Amazon.

Because it is possible that products shipped between April 17 and June 7, 2018, could still be on store shelves this recall extends to both retailers and consumers.

Consumers seeking information may call 844-467-7278 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT and Saturday and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT.

Retailers and wholesale customers should check their inventories and shelves to confirm that none of the products are present or available for purchase by consumers or in warehouse inventories. Please contact 844-467-7278 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT and Saturday and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT to arrange for disposal or return of the product.

The products listed below are included in this recall: