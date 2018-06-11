State Route 45 in Jackson Twp. closure - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
JACKSON TWP., Mercer Co., Pa. -

Beginning Monday, State Route 45 between Palmyra Road and Kirk Road will be closed through Friday, June 22 for a culvert replacement.

The detour will be Mahoning Avenue to SR 46 to US 224.

This is part of a $200,000 project to replace a culvert on SR 45 and SR 165.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late September 2018.
 

