Cleveland firefighters say 1 dead in house explosion

CLEVELAND (AP) - Firefighters in Ohio say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.

The Plain Dealer reports the blast happened shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday near the Cleveland-East Cleveland border. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office says a woman died and a man was injured.

The Cleveland Fire Department reports the explosion damaged several neighboring houses.

The area was roped off and an energy company shut off gas to homes in the immediate area of the house. Splintered wood and roofing material covered much of the road near the house.

No other details about the cause were available immediately.

