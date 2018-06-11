Judge asked to toss Girard speed cam ticket suit

Girard city officials have asked a federal judge to throw out a class action lawsuit challenging speed camera tickets issued along Interstate 80 late last year through early this year.

A Cleveland law firm filed the lawsuit claiming hundreds if not thousands of people wrongly received tickets for driving faster than 55 along I-80 in Girard between December 7th, 2017 and January 7th of 2018.

The suit alleges that the construction zone speed limit of 55 mph along the stretch of I-80 in Girard should have been restored to 65 mph when the road work was completed after December 7, and those were ticketed for driving faster than 55 between that date and January 7 should be reimbursed.

Last week attorneys for the city filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit claiming that the city ordinance mandates that drivers must not exceed the “posted” speed limit, which at the time was still 55 mph according to the signs that remained up after construction was completed.

The city also says in its motion that those filing the suit contested the tickets through an administrative hearing outlined in the ordinance allowing the speed cam enforcement.

The speeding tickets in this case range from $104 to $179.

They are civil violations and do not become part of a person's driving record.

The lawsuit, which asks for a trial by jury, asks the court to invalidate the tickets as well as award attorney fees. unspecified actual and punitive damages.

The city's motion may be read here: