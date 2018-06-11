Candidate now unopposed in race for Columbiana County judge

The woman who beat longtime Columbiana County Judge Ashley Pike in his bid for re-election is now running for the job without opposition.

Ohio Secretary of State John Husted has informed the Columbiana County Board of Elections that independent candidate Heather Guest, may not appear on the fall ballot, leaving Assistant Columbiana County Prosecutor Megan Bickerton as the sole candidate in the judicial race.

Bickerton beat incumbent Ashley Pike for the GOP nomination for common pleas judge in the primary election.

Although no Democrat is running against Bickerton in the fall, Summit County Assistant Prosecutor Heaven Guest had filed to run as an independent in the race.

The Columbiana County Board of Elections debated whether Guest, who has been affiliated with the Democratic Party, could run as an independent.

After a vote by the county elections board on whether Guest could run as an independent resulted in a 2-2 tie, the issue was forwarded to Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted.

The Secretary of State responded to the board saying he feels Guest remains affiliated with the Democratic Party and cannot be permitted to appear on the November 6, General Election ballot as an independent candidate.

“More importantly, however, Ms. Guest’s nominating committee consists solely of her husband and four voters who are affiliated with the Democratic Party, one of whom is a fellow Democratic Party Central Committee Member.,” according to Husted.

A copy of the Secretary of State's letter may be seen here: