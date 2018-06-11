Warren woman charged after 5-year-old tells dispatchers 'Mommy won't wake up'

A Warren woman is facing several charges after police say she was found unconscious on the kitchen floor with a 13-year-old trying to wake her up.

Police say 35-year-old Amber Barr was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Friday after being revived by EMTs.

According to a report, dispatchers spoke to a five-year-old girl who told them over the phone that "Mommy won't wake up".

When officers got to the home on Woodbine Avenue SE, the young girl unlocked and opened the door. Police say she told the police to follow her into the kitchen, where officers found Barr lying on the floor unconscious.

A report says that a 13-year-old boy was attempting to wake Barr up, however, based on her breathing pattern, officers knew that she had overdosed.

Investigators say they took the kids out of the kitchen and began talking to an adult male that was there.

The man reportedly told officers that he had arrived at the home only recently, but that he knew that Barr "only snorts up her drugs and that she doesn't shoot them up".

A report says that when officers asked the man why he didn't call 911, he told them that he did, but that he had the five-year-old talk.

Officers say that during this time, EMTs were able to revive Barr, who allegedly became verbally aggressive.

According to the report, the teen told officers that Barr had been allowed to stay in the home to watch him while his mother was out of town for an AA convention in Akron.

Police claim that while they were in the home they heard yelling and went back outside where an EMT told them that while he was trying to start an IV, Barr slapped him, causing herself to bleed, and then tried to rub her blood on him.

After Barr was taken to the hospital, police say they found a straw and a bindle of what was suspected to be heroin in the kitchen where she had been laying.

In addition, officers say they searched her purse and found several pills floating loose through the bag.

Barr was later released from the hospital and charged with two counts of child endangering, one charge of felonious assault, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court dockets, Barr pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday morning and is scheduled to be back in court later this month.

The children were reportedly released to a relative of the teen.