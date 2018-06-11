Police: Warren man arrested after 'slamming' infant onto couch

Police say a Warren may be facing charges after allegedly "forcefully" tossing an infant onto a couch during an argument.

According to a report the 46-year-old man was arrested on the scene after officers were called out during an argument.

A report says that the mother of the child and the suspect had been arguing. The woman allegedly told the suspect that he needed to leave.

Officials say at that point, the suspect said he wanted to say goodbye to his daughter and was handed the child.

Police say the suspect began to argue again with the child's mother and "charged after her while holding the child with one arm".

A report says police were already on the scene and tried to step into the man's path and take the child.

However, the report says that he "forcefully slammed the infant onto the couch".

The man was stopped by officers and put into handcuffs, however, investigators say that while he was being taken out of the home he kicked a hole in a wall.

In addition, once placed in the police cruiser, officers say the suspect slammed his head off of the divider inside the cruiser.

A police report says the suspect was taken to the Trumbull County Jail. However, jail records do not indicate he was booked yet, nor have any charges been updated on the court system's website.

A police report lists possible charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.