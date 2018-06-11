Teen lifeguard shot in chest at city pool

CLAIRTON, Pa. (AP) - Police say a teen lifeguard was shot by another teen at a Pennsylvania pool.

Authorities say the shooting happened at a pool in Clairton Saturday around 5 p.m.

The 17-year-old lifeguard was struck in the chest, and has been hospitalized. Police say he is expected to survive.

Officers traced the suspected shooter to a nearby home and apprehended him and six other juveniles.

No charges have been filed.

