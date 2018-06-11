Warren, Trumbull neighbors invited to attend town hall on street safety

Warren and the Trumbull County Combined Health District are working together to see if a plan to rework the city's transportation system to include "complete streets".

A town hall meeting has been planned for Tuesday evening in order to talk about a concept that would make the streets safer for everyone.

The idea of a "complete street" is explained by the Ohio Department of Health as streets that are designed to be safe, comfortable, and convenient for any mode of transportation, including walking, biking, public transit, and regular motorists.

The ODH says complete streets policies help communities to develop on-going practices that make building new streets easier, rather than retrofitting a street that has already been designed.

"The policy directs a community's transportation planners and engineers to routinely design and operate the entire right of way to provide safe access for all users. Under these policies, there is no need to prove pedestrian, bicycle, and transit facilities are needed; it is assumed they're needed unless proven otherwise" explains the ODH.

According to the information from the Department of Health, complete streets promote safety and mobility.

By providing streets that designed for all types of transportation, the ODH says that the community will have better mobility since it will make it easier to use strollers, carts, wheelchairs, walkers, and more.

In addition, the group says that installing complete streets promote business, increase property values, and improve pedestrian access to retailers.

Complete streets can feature things like improved sidewalks, signage, roundabouts, bike lanes, pedestrian crosswalks, and more.

The town hall will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center in downtown Warren.