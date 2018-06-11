Downtown Youngstown Farmers Market to kick off Wednesday

An opportunity for those in the city of Youngstown to find fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables is preparing to open for the first time this summer season.

The Downtown Youngstown Farmers Market will kick off at the B&O Station on Mahoning Avenue on Wednesday, June 13th.

The market will run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The market is an on-going partnership between the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) and Mercy Health - Youngstown.

Not only does the market provide an opportunity for fresh produce, it also aims to help families that may not otherwise be able to afford produce.

The market is designed to accept SNAP/EBT payments and with a grant from the Mercy Health Foundation - Mahoning Valley and the United States Department of Agriculture.

Individuals using SNAP can also "double-up" their produce purchase up to $30.

"Bringing access to fresh fruits and vegetables are incredibly impactful for those throughout our community." Said Saralee Greenfield, Nutrition Educator at Mercy Health - Youngstown. "Our partnership with YNDC and our local farmers helps bring produce right to the backyard of Youngstown residents. Additionally, the market is open to the public!" she added.

The market will run on the second Wednesday of every month through October.