Canfield Fair gear now on sale online

If waiting 78 days for the 172nd Canfield Fair seems like too long, fans can find something to crow about a little early this year.
Valley residents, Canfield Fair superfans, or even those just looking for something new to add to their wardrobe and can check out the line of Canfield Fair gear online.
The shop features, t-shirts, tank tops, hats, infant apparel, decals, and more.
The merchandise features slogans that harken to the largest county fair in the area with sayings like "Meet me at the Big Rock", "Ain't no such thing as being too country at the Canfield Fair", and "I'm something to crow about".
Through the end of June, customers can receive 25% off their order by entering the promo code "ROOSTER" at the checkout.
The 172nd Canfield Fair kicks off Wednesday, August 29th.
The Fair's official social media accounts are also asking those who do buy to share the love with #WeartheFair.
Police have charged the girlfriend of a Youngstown man whose mother was fatally shot at the doorway of her North Side Youngstown home on Sunday.More >>
Police have charged the girlfriend of a Youngstown man whose mother was fatally shot at the doorway of her North Side Youngstown home on Sunday.More >>
One person was injured in an accident that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 for about three hours early today.More >>
One person was injured in an accident that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 for about three hours early today.More >>
It's been a staple in the community for 72 years and on Wednesday, they served up .50 cent hot dogs as a thank you to the customers.More >>
It's been a staple in the community for 72 years and on Wednesday, they served up .50 cent hot dogs as a thank you to the customers.More >>
A local group is helping Armstrong Healing Heroes provide more veterans with service dogs.More >>
A local group is helping Armstrong Healing Heroes provide more veterans with service dogs.More >>
21 News received the earliest indications of how November's gubernatorial race is going to end up.More >>
21 News received the earliest indications of how November's gubernatorial race is going to end up.More >>
A southwest Ohio sheriff says a man who fired at deputies during an hours-long standoff has turned his gun on himself, and a woman has been found dead inside the home.More >>
A southwest Ohio sheriff says a man who fired at deputies during an hours-long standoff has turned his gun on himself, and a woman has been found dead inside the home.More >>
Six restaurants in West Virginia and Ohio have been ordered to pay $111,000 in back pay and damages to 27 workers for minimum wage and overtime violations.More >>
Six restaurants in West Virginia and Ohio have been ordered to pay $111,000 in back pay and damages to 27 workers for minimum wage and overtime violations.More >>
Police say a teenager who took a stolen, loaded gun to a Maryland high school near Washington has been charged as an adult with several offenses.More >>
Police say a teenager who took a stolen, loaded gun to a Maryland high school near Washington has been charged as an adult with several offenses.More >>
Two police officers responding to reports of teenagers being abducted at gunpoint were injured when someone started shooting at them at a Pennsylvania home.More >>
Authorities say a 20-year-old man will face charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault after shots were fired at two western Pennsylvania police officers.More >>
A Pennsylvania mayor who resigned from office after he was charged with patronizing a prostitute has pleaded no contest in the case.More >>
A Pennsylvania mayor who resigned from office after he was charged with patronizing a prostitute has pleaded no contest in the case.More >>
Authorities say a woman who apparently re-entered her burning home to try to rescue a cat died in the early morning fire in eastern Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say a woman who apparently re-entered her burning home to try to rescue a cat died in the early morning fire in eastern Pennsylvania.More >>
A former Penn State University fraternity brother entered the first guilty plea in the death of a pledge who was fatally injured after a night of heavy drinking and hazing.More >>
A former Penn State University fraternity brother entered the first guilty plea in the death of a pledge who was fatally injured after a night of heavy drinking and hazing.More >>
Authorities say a shooting in a western Pennsylvania neighborhood has left one person dead and another injured.More >>
Authorities say a shooting in a western Pennsylvania neighborhood left a teenager dead and another person injured.More >>
The parents of a 6-month-old girl found dead in a storage container in a crawl space in their Pennsylvania home are now facing criminal homicide charges.More >>
The parents of a 6-month-old girl found dead in a storage container in a crawl space in their Pennsylvania home are facing criminal homicide charges.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court plans to hear arguments in a dispute over promotions including bobbleheads and other items offered by the Cincinnati Reds to ticket buyers.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court plans to hear arguments in a dispute over promotions including bobbleheads and other items offered by the Cincinnati Reds to ticket buyers.More >>