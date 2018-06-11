Canfield Fair gear now on sale online

If waiting 78 days for the 172nd Canfield Fair seems like too long, fans can find something to crow about a little early this year.

Valley residents, Canfield Fair superfans, or even those just looking for something new to add to their wardrobe and can check out the line of Canfield Fair gear online.

The shop features, t-shirts, tank tops, hats, infant apparel, decals, and more.

The merchandise features slogans that harken to the largest county fair in the area with sayings like "Meet me at the Big Rock", "Ain't no such thing as being too country at the Canfield Fair", and "I'm something to crow about".

Through the end of June, customers can receive 25% off their order by entering the promo code "ROOSTER" at the checkout.

The 172nd Canfield Fair kicks off Wednesday, August 29th.

The Fair's official social media accounts are also asking those who do buy to share the love with #WeartheFair.

