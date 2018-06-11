Fishermen find man's body in Warren Township

The body of a man was found by two men fishing near an old dumping site near State Route 5 Sunday afternoon.

Warren Township Police Chief Don Bishop says he has dental records that he hopes will identify the man. Bishop says he spent the day Monday searching for leads.

One of the two possible leads was a man last seen in early May.

The body was found badly decomposed back in a wooded area off of Burnett Road.

Bishop says the two people fishing said they smelled something and followed the odor to where they made the discovery.

It's too early to know if foul play is suspected.