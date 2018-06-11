Plea deal offered for former Salem man accused of exposing self to children

A man who used to live in Salem will consider a plea agreement, but only after the court assigns an interpreter to make sure he understands the conditions.

In Columbiana County Common Pleas Court on Monday, attorneys asked that 63-year-old Darshan Singh is provided with the help of a translator while looking over a plea agreement.

Singh was charged with attempted gross sexual imposition, assault, and public indecency in 2017.

An indictment alleges that Singh attempted to have sexual contact with two children, both less than 13-years-old, on August 10, 2016.

The indictment also states that Singh purposefully caused physical harm to one of the children.

In addition, Singh is accused of exposing his "private parts".

A jury trial has been scheduled for later this month in the case.