2017 overdose deaths break record in Columbiana County, decline in Trumbull

The Office of the Coroner for Columbiana County released the 2017 Annual Report.

The report shows 41 people died from accidental overdose deaths in 2017. This number is up from 37 in 2016.

Of the people who died, 29 were male and 12 were females.

"Columbiana County is rural and so it can be hard for people to get treatment, but we do have treatment available," stated Dr. Hendrickson of the Community Action Agency.

The Department of Health told 21 News they are concerned about the spread of hepatitis C infections among people who inject drugs from sharing needles.

In Trumbull County, officials say overdose deaths appear to be declining.

Through April of this year, only 17 suspected overdose deaths. Last year, there were 26 overdose deaths in March alone.

Statistics for May have not been released yet.