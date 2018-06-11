Wrong way driver on I-680 caught on video

A dangerous situation on Interstate 680 in Youngstown was captured on camera.

Saturday afternoon, near Midlothian Boulevard, a driver was spotted heading the wrong way. The incident was captured on video by a 21 News viewer.

As far as we know, no one was hurt. But it's not clear where the driver got on the interstate or the situation surrounding the incident.

21 News called the Ohio State Highway Patrol to see if they have any information. They said the jurisdiction the video was recorded is covered by Youngstown Police. Youngstown Police have not returned our calls. The city's law director said he had not been made aware of the video or situation.

Note: It appears the video received by 21 News was recorded by a driver of another vehicle. As a reminder, under Ohio law, it is illegal to use a handheld device for anything other than a phone call or GPS. Please be careful when recording any spot news.