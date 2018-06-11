Girard PD looking for man who ran up behind teen and grabbed her chest

Girard Police are searching for a male suspect who inappropriately touched a 16-year-old girl while walking home on Thursday.

According to the police report, the female victim was walking on Elruth Avenue on her way home from a friend's house, when a man ran up behind her and grabbed her chest area.

The victim told police she kicked the man in between the legs and took off running.

Police say the victim was not able to give a clear description of the suspect. She told police he was about 5'7" to 5'"10 and tan.