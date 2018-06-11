New all-inclusive dog care facility opening in Boardman

An all-inclusive dog care facility, The Dog Step, is set to open up its second Ohio store in Boardman.

Company officials expect the facility to be up and running by the end of June.

The new clinic will be located on Market Street in Boardman.

"I am thrilled to bring The Dog Stop to Youngstown," said Oleg Adrianov a former business owner. "The Dog Stop understands that dogs aren't just pets, they're valued members of the family. I'm excited to provide a one-stop shop where pet owners will be able to take their dogs for daycare, grooming, exercise and to shop."

The company was founded in 2009 and was set to provide a fun and safe environment where dogs would love to go and owners would feel comfortable leaving their pets.

"Our facilities exist to promote healthy and happy dogs through socialization, physical and mental exercise and a holistic retail approach," said Chris Kane, CEO of The Dog Stop.